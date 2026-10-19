Chicago weather: Above-normal temps expected through October

The Brief Mostly sunny skies are expected this week. Highs will climb from the mid-60s today to the low and mid-70s later in the week. The warmer-than-normal pattern could continue through the rest of October.



It’s smooth sailing weather-wise this week and likely for the rest of the month. There will be little if any cloud cover and temperatures will be well above normal.

Warm, sunny Chicago weather

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, then upper 60s to around 70 tomorrow.

What's next:

From Wednesday onward, expect highs between 70°-75° and lows in the lower 50s. It might be a couple of degrees cooler near the lake.

The normal high and low for comparison on Thursday are 60° and 43°.