Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth continues through weekend

The Brief Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in Lake County. Highs will reach the low 70s through Saturday, with mid-70s possible Sunday. A cold front may bring cooler temperatures and light rain Monday night into Tuesday.



The calendar may say late October, but Mother Nature has other plans, as unseasonable warmth will be in place right through the weekend.

Chicago forecast

Today we do open with some patchy fog, especially over Lake County, Illinois. Like yesterday, it may spread inland later this morning before dissipating.

The rest of the day will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s. A light east wind will make temperatures a few degrees cooler near the lake.

Tonight will be clear with patchy fog once again. Lows will be in the 40s.

What's next:

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. It’s rinse and repeat on Friday and Saturday. Sunday could be an even warmer day with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday into Tuesday a cold front will move through and that will knock temperatures back and might squeeze out a few light rain showers, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning.