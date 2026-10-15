Bolingbrook family asks for help finding driver after $60K crash, totaled SUV

The Brief A driver crashed into a Bolingbrook home around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 16 before fleeing the scene. The crash caused more than $60,000 in damage and totaled the family’s 2025 SUV. Police were unable to identify the driver or vehicle and closed the case; the family is asking the public for help.



A Bolingbrook family is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who crashed into their home and took off, leaving behind more than $60,000 in damage.

Bolingbrook hit-and-run

The backstory:

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 16, according to homeowner Patrick Washington, who said his family was asleep when a dark-colored sedan slammed into the house.

Surveillance cameras captured the impact, with the sound of the crash heard on the family’s garage camera.

The collision caused extensive damage to the home and totaled the family’s 2025 SUV, Washington said.

Washington said the family is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage and help identify the driver.

Bolingbrook police said officers canvassed the neighborhood and reviewed footage from Flock cameras, but investigators were unable to identify the vehicle or driver, so the case was closed.

What's next:

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash to contact Bolingbrook police.

The Source: The information in this report came from homeowner Patrick Washington, surveillance footage and the Bolingbrook Police Department.



