More than 1,000 birds injured or killed in Chicago-area building collisions over weekend

The Brief More than 1,000 birds were injured or killed in building collisions Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers rescued injured birds and documented fatalities in Chicago and on Northwestern University’s Evanston campus. Bird Friendly Chicago is calling for bird-safe building standards and stronger protections.



More than 1,000 birds were injured or killed after colliding with buildings in Chicago and Evanston over the weekend, according to the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors (CBCM).

Chicago bird collisions

Volunteers with CBCM worked across downtown Chicago and Northwestern University’s Evanston campus on Saturday and Sunday to rescue injured birds and document those that died.

"Major events like this occur because Chicago is a major migratory path for millions of birds," Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, said in a statement.

A peregrine falcon soars near the 100 block of South Wacker Drive, June 1, 2023, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Birds migrate through the Chicago region each spring and fall. Reflective glass can mirror trees and sky, while transparent windows can be difficult for birds to see.

The birds can strike windows at speeds of about 30 mph, suffering fatal injuries or trauma that requires medical care.

What's next:

Bird Friendly Chicago is calling for passage of a proposed Bird-Friendly Building Design Ordinance. The measure would establish bird-safe standards for qualifying new construction in Chicago.

The ordinance was introduced by Ald. Maria Hadden in March, moved out of the Rules Committee in July and is now in the Zoning Committee, where its language is being revised.

Bird-safe measures can include patterned glass, exterior screens and other treatments that make windows visible to birds. After nearly 1,000 birds died in a 2023 collision at McCormick Place, visible markers were added to the glass. Bird collisions later dropped by 95%, according to the organization.

"Chicago must require that future buildings use bird-friendly building designs and materials so we do not add to the devastating toll existing structures take on bird life," Prince said.

Bird Friendly Chicago is also urging support for the city’s Lights Out program, which encourages buildings to turn off or dim nonessential lights during migration to help prevent bird collisions.