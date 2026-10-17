Chicago early voting expands Monday as No Kings rallies push turnout

The Brief Saturday morning in north suburban Evanston, several hundred people marched in a No Kings rally built around voting before Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots are already arriving at homes, and early voting expands to all 50 wards in Chicago on Monday. In Edgewater, scores of seniors from The Breakers joined another rally.



No Kings rallies in Evanston and Chicago used protest energy to push one message: vote.

Evanston rally ties protest to voting

No Kings rallies stress vote:

On a chilly Saturday morning, several hundred people marched through north suburban Evanston waving signs and chanting slogans.

It was one of thousands of No Kings rallies taking place across the country.

Like previous No Kings events, much of the anger is directed at the policies of the Trump administration.

But the focus here is on turning that anger into action on Election Day.

What they're saying:

"This is a time of mobilization, between now and November 3rd," said Susan Seidel with Indivisible Evanston.

Mail-in ballots are already arriving at homes, and early voting expands to all 50 wards on Monday in Chicago.

But organizers say nothing will change if people sit on the sidelines.

"We can't let our country fall by the wayside by feeling so apathetic or so discouraged about what's going on right now," said Aisha Davis with ACLU Illinois. "Your voice matters and every vote counts."

In Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, another No Kings rally featured scores of seniors from The Breakers, a high rise retirement village.

"Elders, particularly elders, have wisdom. We have lived through so many atrocities. But this, what's happening in our country, is probably the greatest atrocity I have ever lived through," said Patricia Ushijima, a protester.

There were hundreds of No Kings protests across the nation, some advertised as non-partisan efforts to encourage voting before the midterm elections.