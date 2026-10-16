Chicago man charged with shooting teen

The Brief Ricardo Valles, 27, was arrested this week on Chicago's West Side. Police said he was identified as the person who shot a 17-year-old boy on Sept. 13. Valles faces attempted murder, firearm and criminal damage charges.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges in connection with the shooting of a teenager last month.

Chicago man charged in teen shooting

What we know:

Ricardo Valles, 27, was arrested Monday in the 300 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Ricardo Valles | CPD

Police said Valles was identified as the person who shot and injured a 17-year-old boy on Sept. 13.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 30th Street in Little Village.

According to police, the teen was standing near the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Valles allegedly shot the teen.

Charges

Valles was charged with:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm discharge

One felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle

One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property under $500

What's next:

Valles was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Valles was arrested four times between 2019 and 2022.

The records list charges including cannabis manufacturing or delivery, drinking alcohol on a public way, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card and annual gun-offender registration.