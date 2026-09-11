Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot while driving

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times while driving on the 4500 block of Wood Street early Friday morning. Her vehicle crashed into a parked SUV after she was shot. She died at the hospital.



A woman is dead after being shot while driving in Chicago in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 11.

Woman fatally shot while driving in Chicago

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department says the shooting happened at about 12:17 a.m. on Sept. 11. A 50-year-old woman was driving an SUV southbound on the 4500 block of Wood Street when she was struck by gunfire. Her vehicle then crashed into a parked SUV.

The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No one was in the parked SUV.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or who fired the shots. The woman has not been identified by police, and no suspect information has been released.