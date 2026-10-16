Cook County sheriff's officer sues WWE, wrestler over alleged unwanted lap dance during Raw

The Brief Officer Noel Lucas alleges wrestler Montez Ford subjected him to unwanted sexualized contact during a July 6 WWE event at Allstate Arena. Live announcers allegedly mocked Lucas and compared him to "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." WWE has not responded to FOX Chicago’s request for comment.



A Cook County sheriff’s officer is suing WWE, wrestler Montez Ford and an event production company, alleging he was subjected to unwanted sexualized contact while working security at a live wrestling event.

Officer sues WWE over alleged lap dance

Noel Lucas filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court. The complaint says he was working an off-duty security job at WWE Monday Night Raw on July 6 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

According to the lawsuit, Lucas was seated at his assigned post outside the ring when Ford, whose legal name is Kenneth Crawford, approached him, straddled him and began moving his hips in a sexually suggestive way.

Lucas’ attorneys say he was not told he would be part of the performance and did not consent.

WWE Raw event on July 6 in Rosemont | Provided

Live announcers on the Netflix broadcast allegedly mocked Lucas in real time, telling viewers, "That guy clearly hates fun," and comparing him to Paul Blart, the fictional security guard from "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

"Mr. Lucas was there to do his job, not to be made a part of WWE’s entertainment," attorney Whitney Barr said in a statement.

The incident aired live on Netflix. The lawsuit says WWE later shared video of it on TikTok and Instagram, where it received more than 300,000 views. Ford also shared footage, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says Lucas, who has roughly 24 years of law enforcement experience, was later mocked at work, while his children were ridiculed at school because of the videos.

What the lawsuit seeks

The complaint includes 14 counts, including battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and claims under Illinois’ Gender Violence Act and Right of Publicity Act.

"Entertainment is not a defense to unwanted sexual contact," Barr said. "We intend to hold WWE and those responsible accountable for what happened to Mr. Lucas and for the harm caused by the subsequent publication of the footage."

What they're saying:

FOX Chicago has reached out to WWE for comment, but the company had not responded as of publication.