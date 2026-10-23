CTA Loop closures will disrupt four train lines this weekend

The Brief The CTA will suspend parts of Brown, Green, Orange and Pink line service this weekend for major track repairs in the Loop. Shuttle buses and alternate train connections will help riders get around the closures from early Saturday through early Monday. Regular service is expected to resume at 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.



CTA riders traveling through downtown Chicago will need to plan for detours and shuttle buses this weekend as crews work on major track repairs that will temporarily suspend service on parts of four train lines.

The Chicago Transit Authority will close the elevated Loop tracks from 4 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday to complete track renewal and signal-switching infrastructure work at the Loop and Lake Junction near Wells and Lake streets.

The work will affect Brown, Green, Orange and Pink line service, with shuttle buses connecting riders to stations and downtown destinations. Regular service is scheduled to resume Monday morning after crews finish the work and complete required testing.

CTA disruptions

What riders need to know:

The service changes will vary by train line, and riders should allow extra travel time.

Green Line: Trains will run between Harlem/Lake and Clinton, and separately between Roosevelt and South Side terminals. Shuttle buses will connect Clinton and Roosevelt. South Side riders heading downtown can also transfer to the Red Line at Roosevelt.

Brown Line: Trains will operate between Kimball and Merchandise Mart. Riders heading downtown can transfer to the Red Line at Belmont or Fullerton. Shuttle buses will connect Merchandise Mart and Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren.

Orange Line: Trains will run between Midway and Roosevelt. Riders traveling between Roosevelt and the Loop can take shuttle buses between Roosevelt and Clinton.

Pink Line: Trains will continue between 54th/Cermak and the Racine Blue Line station. Riders heading downtown can transfer to the Blue Line at Racine. Pink Line trains will not run through the Loop.

Why the work is happening

Big picture view:

The Loop and Lake Junction is one of the busiest rail interlockings in the country and supports elevated train service throughout the Loop. The CTA says the infrastructure requires significant maintenance about every 10 years to help keep service safe and reliable and reduce the risk of future disruptions.

The work continues a project that began in fall 2025, when the CTA closed two sections of the junction for repairs. This weekend’s work will address the remaining two sections.

What you can do:

The CTA says signs, customer alerts and announcements at stations and on trains will help riders navigate the changes.

Riders should check the CTA’s customer alert for shuttle stop locations and updated travel information before leaving home.