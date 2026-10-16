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Truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolls over, snarls traffic on Jane Addams Tollway

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Traffic
Published October 16, 2026 8:01 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 8:01 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A semi-truck rolled over on westbound I-90 near Harmony early Friday.
    • The trailer was carrying hydrochloric acid, and hazmat crews were called to the scene.
    • No injuries were reported, but westbound traffic was diverted at Route 23.

HARMONY, Ill. - Traffic was snarled in McHenry County early Friday after a semi-truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolled over on the Jane Addams Tollway.

Acid spill closes I-90

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 12:10 a.m. on westbound I-90 at milepost 36 near Harmony.

The truck was transporting hydrochloric acid. Hazmat cleanup crews were at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

All westbound traffic was being diverted off I-90 at Illinois Route 23. Drivers were being redirected to re-enter the tollway beyond the entrance ramp.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the truck to roll over or how much hydrochloric acid spilled.

What you can do:

Drivers should avoid the area and allow extra time for alternate routes.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.

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