Truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolls over, snarls traffic on Jane Addams Tollway
HARMONY, Ill. - Traffic was snarled in McHenry County early Friday after a semi-truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolled over on the Jane Addams Tollway.
Acid spill closes I-90
What we know:
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 12:10 a.m. on westbound I-90 at milepost 36 near Harmony.
The truck was transporting hydrochloric acid. Hazmat cleanup crews were at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
All westbound traffic was being diverted off I-90 at Illinois Route 23. Drivers were being redirected to re-enter the tollway beyond the entrance ramp.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the truck to roll over or how much hydrochloric acid spilled.
What you can do:
Drivers should avoid the area and allow extra time for alternate routes.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.