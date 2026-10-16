Truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolls over, snarls traffic on Jane Addams Tollway

The Brief A semi-truck rolled over on westbound I-90 near Harmony early Friday. The trailer was carrying hydrochloric acid, and hazmat crews were called to the scene. No injuries were reported, but westbound traffic was diverted at Route 23.



Traffic was snarled in McHenry County early Friday after a semi-truck carrying hydrochloric acid rolled over on the Jane Addams Tollway.

Acid spill closes I-90

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 12:10 a.m. on westbound I-90 at milepost 36 near Harmony.

The truck was transporting hydrochloric acid. Hazmat cleanup crews were at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

All westbound traffic was being diverted off I-90 at Illinois Route 23. Drivers were being redirected to re-enter the tollway beyond the entrance ramp.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the truck to roll over or how much hydrochloric acid spilled.

What you can do:

Drivers should avoid the area and allow extra time for alternate routes.