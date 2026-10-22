Hyundai semi-trailer maker adding 3,750 jobs in Joliet area

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The Brief Hyundai Translead announced it's creating 3,750 jobs in Will County, Ill. Gov. Pritzer's Office called the project the single largest job creation commitment for manufacturing in recent Illinois history. A new academy at Joliet Junior College will train future manufacturing workers.



Hyundai Translead is boosting its workforce in Northern Illinois, bringing 3,750 jobs to the Joliet area.

More manufacturing jobs coming to Illinois

The backstory:

The company, which specializes in making semi-trailers, originally announced in March that it would build two new factories in Will County and hire 2,500 full-time workers.

On Thursday, Hyundai Translead said it's adding another 1,250 jobs to keep up with rising demand. It's also investing a total of $600 million in the new Will County factories.

What they're saying:

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, this marks the single largest job creation commitment for manufacturing in the state's recent history.

"Creating 3,750 new jobs is transformational for the region and builds on our state’s manufacturing momentum," Pritzker said in a press release featuring a statement from Hyundai Translead CEO Sean Kenney.

Kenney said the project reflects the company's confidence in Illinois' workforce and its U.S. operations.

"This increased commitment will create more opportunities for working families, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, and enhance our ability to serve customers," Kenney said.

Joliet Junior College to train future workers

Dig deeper:

To support the expansion, Illinois is also investing in a new Manufacturing Training Academy at Joliet Junior College.

The academy will double the college's welding capacity while expanding programs for industrial maintenance and advanced manufacturing technicians.

The new facility at JJC expands on a state program launched earlier this fall that funds manufacturing training academies at community colleges across Illinois to help close the local skilled labor gap.