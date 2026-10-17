5 Chicago-area members of Congress receive ‘suspicious’ mail, FBI investigating

The Brief At least five Chicago-area members of Congress said their offices received "suspicious mail" on Friday. Rep. Brad Schneider said the mail that was sent to his office also contained suspicious substances that were deemed not harmful after testing. No injuries were reported and the FBI is investigating the letters sent to members across the country.



At least five members of Congress from the Chicago area were among several who received suspicious mail on Friday.

What we know:

U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Mike Quigley, Jan Schakowsky, and Brad Schneider all said their district offices received the suspicious mail. Some said the mail included threatening letters and Schneider’s office said the letters contained "suspicious substances," but testing found the substances were not "harmful."

The Associated Press reported that the investigation by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Capitol Police was first disclosed in a message from the Senate Sergeant at Arms. The notice said that law enforcement officials were working to intercept any additional letters, but "it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations."

An FBI statement said the bureau and the Postal Inspection Service were "investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices."

"Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident," the statement read. "We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters."

This comes during the same week that Krishnamoorthi said he was worshiping at a Hindu temple in Aurora when a 19-year-old Palatine man allegedly tried to carry out a mass shooting.

In a statement, Krishnamoorthi said:

"Yesterday, my district office received a suspicious package similar to those sent to multiple congressional offices across the country. I am grateful for the Schaumburg Fire Department, the Postal Inspector, Capitol Police, and federal law enforcement for their swift response in safely removing the package and its substances. It’s been a long week."

With just weeks before the midterm elections, lawmakers also condemned what they called political violence.

"Political violence has no place in a democracy, and efforts to scare or intimidate the public in the lead-up to an election must be resoundingly condemned," he said in a statement. "I hope that the perpetrator is swiftly brought to justice."

No one appeared to be injured as a result of these suspicious letters.