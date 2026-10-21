Illinois man accused of recording underage girls faces separate charges in neighboring county

The Brief Eleno Silva, 57, of Oswego, has been charged in Kendall County with nine counts connected to child sexual abuse material. FOX Chicago has uncovered another case involving Silva in neighboring Kane County tied to unauthorized video recordings. The Kendall County investigation began after Montgomery police discovered images of underage girls on Silva's cellphone during a separate investigation.



Yorkville police announced the arrest of Eleno Silva, 57, of Oswego, earlier this week on charges involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM) allegedly obtained from surveillance footage at a banquet hall.

Now, FOX Chicago has uncovered court records that reveal Silva also faces charges in a neighboring county for a separate case involving unauthorized video recordings.

Charges filed

What we know:

Silva surrendered at the Kendall County Jail earlier this week after Yorkville police issued an arrest warrant, following a months-long investigation.

The Oswego man has been charged with six counts of creating child sexual abuse material and three counts of distributing it, according to online court records.

Police said the images were copied from surveillance footage recorded in a "designated changing area" at Martini Banquet Hall, located at 171 Saravanos Drive in Yorkville. The images captured underage girls in various stages of undress during events hosted there in 2023, according to investigators.

The banquet hall is a popular spot for weddings and quinceañeras. It is believed to be owned by one of Silva's relatives, as business records list an owner who shares his last name and listed address.

Secret recordings

Dig deeper:

FOX Chicago has uncovered another case involving Silva in neighboring Kane County.

Court records show Silva was initially charged in May, accused of secretly recording people inside a diner restroom. He was then indicted by a grand jury in August.

He faces two Class 4 felony counts of unauthorized video recording and one Class A misdemeanor count involving the placement of a recording device in a restroom.

Court documents don't identify the restaurant where the alleged recordings occurred.

Silva, however, owns Riverview Diner in Montgomery. The diner's Facebook page has been silent since May, but the restaurant is still listed as open.

The Kendall County and Kane County cases overlap. While Montgomery police were investigating Silva for the diner recordings, they discovered the images of underage girls from Martini Banquet Hall on Silva's cellphone.

In June, Montgomery investigators contacted the Yorkville Police Department, which triggered the second investigation.

"They hide cameras"

What they're saying:

Det. Rich Wistocki is a cybercrime expert and the founder of BeSure Consulting. While he is not involved in the investigations into Silva, he has worked on similar cases.

Generally speaking, Wistocki says it's not unusual for these types of investigations to involve multiple locations and multiple hidden recording devices.

"A lot of times with this, [offenders] are addicted to all different kinds of pornography. When we see child pornographers involved in CSAM, child sexual abuse material, they have downloaded everything they've ever seen — there's nothing out there that they haven't seen, so they have to make their own," Wistocki explained. "When they go out and make their own, they hide cameras. We've had several of these cases throughout the years where there was a child porn investigation, and then when we do a search of the house, we find all of the undercover cameras. We do the forensics on the devices and now we have to track back as to where are these devices."

What's next:

Yorkville police are asking anyone who attended or hosted an event at Martini Banquet Hall in 2023 to contact them at ypdtipline@yorkville.il.us or (630) 553-8590.

Silva is due back in court in Kendall County on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and in Kane County on Wednesday, Dec. 2.