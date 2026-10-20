FBI adds Joseph “Troubles” Matos to Ten Most Wanted list in Chrys Carvajal murder

The Brief Chrys Carvajal was 19 when he was killed in Chicago in 2021 Joseph "Troubles" Matos has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list The FBI is now offering up to $1 million for information leading to Matos’ arrest



The FBI has added Joseph "Troubles" Matos to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in connection with the 2021 shooting death of National Guard member Chrys Carvajal. The move raises the reward for information leading to Matos’ arrest to $1 million.

What we know:

Carvajal was 19 when he was shot and killed on July 3, 2021, in what investigators have described as a random gang-related shooting. He had hoped to become a Chicago police officer.

Investigators say Matos has ties to Chicago, northwest Indiana and the northwest suburbs and remains at large.

What they're saying:

Carvajal’s family continues to ask anyone with information to come forward.

"Every day is a different feeling. I know someone knows something. I can’t believe he’s still out there. I don’t know how he can live with his heart," Carvajal's mother said in July of 2026.