Man charged after shots fired near Chicago federal building

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The Brief A suburban man faces a federal gun charge after shots were fired outside a federal building in downtown Chicago early Tuesday morning. Authorities said the gunfire damaged the Kluczynski Federal Building and surrounding infrastructure. The 36-year-old suspect was arrested by Chicago police and charged with illegally possessing a firearm.



A suburban man has been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm after shots were fired outside a federal building in downtown Chicago early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced the charge Wednesday, against Edmund J. Horvath, 36, of Lynwood, Ill.

Man arrested after Loop gunfire

What we know:

According to the federal criminal complaint, Horvath was allegedly armed with a loaded handgun shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday on a vehicle ramp leading to an interior garage entrance at the Kluczynski Federal Building, located at 230 S. Dearborn St. in Chicago's Loop.

A federal security officer approached Horvath through a window of the garage door and asked him to leave the area, prosecutors said.

The officer then heard gunshots and saw flashes, per the complaint.

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Gunfire damages federal building

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said the discharged rounds caused interior and exterior damage to the Kluczynski Federal Building, along with surrounding infrastructure.

Chicago police responded to the scene and arrested Horvath on the vehicle ramp.

Federal charges filed

Big picture view:

Horvath was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.