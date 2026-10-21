Man charged after shots fired near Chicago federal building
CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm after shots were fired outside a federal building in downtown Chicago early Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced the charge Wednesday, against Edmund J. Horvath, 36, of Lynwood, Ill.
Man arrested after Loop gunfire
What we know:
According to the federal criminal complaint, Horvath was allegedly armed with a loaded handgun shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday on a vehicle ramp leading to an interior garage entrance at the Kluczynski Federal Building, located at 230 S. Dearborn St. in Chicago's Loop.
A federal security officer approached Horvath through a window of the garage door and asked him to leave the area, prosecutors said.
The officer then heard gunshots and saw flashes, per the complaint.
Gunfire damages federal building
Dig deeper:
Prosecutors said the discharged rounds caused interior and exterior damage to the Kluczynski Federal Building, along with surrounding infrastructure.
Chicago police responded to the scene and arrested Horvath on the vehicle ramp.
Federal charges filed
Big picture view:
Horvath was charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.
The Source: The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois provided information in this report.