5 found dead in Mundelein home, police say

The Brief Five adults were found dead inside a Mundelein home late Sunday night. All five had apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Police said the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.



Five people were found dead inside a home late Sunday night in Chicago's northwest suburbs, police said.

Five dead in Mundelein home

What we know:

Mundelein police responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 200 block of Wellington Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers entered the home and found three men and two women dead inside. All five had apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victims appear to have been family members or people in a domestic relationship, police said. Two handguns were found at the scene.

The investigation involves Mundelein detectives, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities or ages of the five people.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

What's next:

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Mundelein police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mundelein Police Department at 847-968-4600.