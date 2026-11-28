The Brief A 20-year-old Geneva firefighter died in an "off-duty accident" on Thursday, officials announced. Cody J. Heeringa was a paid on-call firefighter with the Geneva Fire Department since July 2024.



A 20-year-old firefighter in west suburban Geneva died in an off-duty accident on Thursday, officials announced.

What we know:

Cody J. Heeringa, of Batavia, was a paid on-call firefighter with the Geneva Fire Department since July 2024, according to a news release. It was unclear what exactly led to the accident and Heeringa’s death.

Cody J. Heeringa (Geneva Fire Department)

"Cody was a valued member of the Geneva Fire Department and an important part of our fire service family. His loss is deeply felt throughout our department and by those who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him," the department said in the release.

The department was working with the Heeringa family on memorial arrangements and will release information as it becomes available.

"We ask our community to keep the Heeringa family, friends, and the entire Geneva Fire Department in their thoughts and prayers as we navigate this tremendous loss together," the department said.