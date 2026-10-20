5 people found dead in Mundelein home identified after fatal shootings

The Brief Five people, including four members of the same family, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Mundelein home Sunday night. The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as James and Rebecca Schmidt, their son Bryan Schmidt, their grandson Maclaine Schmidt and Nicole Heiser, who was in a relationship with Bryan. Authorities recovered two handguns at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Five people, including four members of the same family, have been identified after being found dead inside a Mundelein home Sunday night.

Mundelein murders

The backstory:

Mundelein police responded to a well-being check in the 200 block of Wellington Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 18 and found three men and two women dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist with the investigation, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

The deceased

What we know:

The victims were identified as James Schmidt, 80, and Rebecca Schmidt, 77, who lived at the home; their son, Bryan Schmidt, 51; their grandson, Maclaine Schmidt, 22, of Lake Bluff; and Nicole Heiser, 37, who was in a long-term relationship with Bryan Schmidt.

Bryan Schmidt and Heiser had recently lived in Antioch and previously lived in Lake Bluff, according to the coroner’s office.

Autopsies completed Monday determined that James and Rebecca Schmidt died from multiple gunshot wounds. Maclaine Schmidt and Heiser died from gunshot wounds to the head, while Bryan Schmidt died from an "intraoral gunshot wound of the head," according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police previously said the victims appeared to have been shot at close range with a handgun. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

What's next:

Authorities have not announced whether any charges will be filed or provided further details about the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

The investigation remains ongoing with Mundelein police detectives, the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Police have said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.