Surveillance video captured Old Orchard pond attack, prosecutors say

The video at the top of this story is from previous reporting.

The Brief Prosecutors say surveillance video captured a 67-year-old woman being attacked at the Old Orchard mall koi pond. The woman was struck with a bag, knocked down and held underwater, according to a court proffer. Witnesses intervened, and the woman was hospitalized with a concussion, a fractured vertebra and other injuries.



A court proffer details how prosecutors say a woman fought for her life during an attack at a koi pond at Skokie’s Old Orchard mall.

Old Orchard pond attack details

A 67-year-old woman was walking near the koi pond at Old Orchard shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday when William Dobbs, 35, approached her, according to prosecutors.

The woman and Dobbs did not know each other and had not spoken before the attack, prosecutors said.

William Dobbs | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Dobbs allegedly swung a bag at the woman, striking her in the head and knocking her to the ground near the pond. He then grabbed her head and pushed it underwater, preventing her from breathing, according to the proffer.

The woman kicked and scratched at Dobbs as she tried to fight back. When she got her head above the water, prosecutors said Dobbs pushed her back underwater and slammed her head against the bottom of the pond.

The woman "grabbed [Dobbs’] testicles and twisted" them in an attempt to make him let go, but prosecutors said he continued holding her underwater.

She believed she was going to die because she could no longer hold her breath, according to the court document.

Surveillance video

Prosecutors said the attack was captured on surveillance video.

Two witnesses were shopping at the mall when they saw a large crowd gathering around the pond. They then saw Dobbs holding the woman underwater, according to the proffer.

One witness jumped into the pond and yelled at Dobbs to let the woman go. A second witness entered the pond and pushed Dobbs away from her.

The second witness then stood between Dobbs and the woman after seeing Dobbs move toward her, prosecutors said. The first witness pulled the woman out of the water.

The witnesses and other bystanders surrounded Dobbs to keep him from leaving until police arrived.

The bag used in the attack was recovered at the scene. It contained two prescription bottles and a wallet with Dobbs’ driver’s license, according to the proffer.

Woman's injuries

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, a fractured vertebra, bruising around her left eye, bruising under her arms and back pain.

Charges

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges against Dobbs for:

Attempted murder

Aggravated battery to a senior citizen

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

The court proffer says Dobbs has no convictions but lists three prior arrests involving domestic battery or violations of protection orders.

What's next:

Dobbs is due back in court Nov. 6.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.