Skokie man charged with attempted murder after Old Orchard pond attack

The Brief William Dobbs was arrested Tuesday after police said he held a woman’s head underwater at Old Orchard mall. He is charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Dobbs was due in court Wednesday.



A Skokie man is facing felony charges after police said he attacked a senior citizen and held her head underwater in a pond at Old Orchard shopping mall.

Skokie mall attack charges

Skokie police responded shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a man holding a woman’s head underwater in a pond at 4905 Old Orchard Center.

Police arrested William Dobbs, 35, at the scene.

William Dobbs | SPD

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the following charges against Dobbs:

One felony count of attempted murder

One felony count of aggravated battery to a senior citizen

One felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm

The backstory:

Police said Dobbs and the woman did not know each other.

As they crossed paths outside near a pond at the north end of the mall, Dobbs allegedly struck the woman without provocation with a saddle-type bag and pushed her into the pond after trying to take her purse.

Dobbs then held the woman’s head underwater, police said. Bystanders intervened and separated the two before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

A report that Dobbs had a handgun was not substantiated, police said.

What's next:

Dobbs was due in court Wednesday in Skokie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.