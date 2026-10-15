Woman alleges security guard stabbed her outside Chicago Heights club, leaving her with 20 stitches

The Brief A 21-year-old woman says a female security guard stabbed her outside a Chicago Heights gentlemen’s club. The woman required 20 stitches and treatment at Stroger Hospital. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone has been arrested.



A 21-year-old woman says a night out with friends ended in a trip to a trauma center after she was allegedly stabbed by a female security guard outside a Chicago Heights gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning.

FOX Chicago is identifying the woman as "Lisa," a pseudonym, because she fears for her safety. Lisa says she believes the woman she accuses of stabbing her has not been taken into custody.

"I could've died. I could've died," Lisa told FOX Chicago.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. outside Jimmy's Gentlemen's Club, located at 410 W. Lincoln Highway.

According to Lisa, an argument broke out inside the establishment involving other individuals. She maintains she was not involved in the initial dispute, but says the confrontation eventually moved into the parking lot, where some of her friends encountered security personnel.

Lisa alleges a female security guard she had never met began attempting to confront her, despite her repeated efforts to avoid an altercation.

"They were holding her back because she was trying to get to me," Lisa recalled. "I was asking her why do you want to fight me. I don't want to fight you. I am literally saying this out of my mouth. Why do you want to fight me? You are at work."

Lisa says she continued trying to distance herself from the confrontation.

"I am able to get up and still trying to get away from the crowd …she's not letting me go," she said.

Lisa alleges the woman ultimately stabbed her during the encounter.

Woman says injuries required 20 stitches

Following the alleged attack, Lisa says she was taken to a hospital in Olympia Fields before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in Chicago, a Level I trauma center, for additional treatment.

She says doctors closed her wound with 20 stitches and that she was told the injury could have been far more serious.

"My lungs could have collapsed if it was any lower," Lisa said.

Lisa believes she narrowly escaped a potentially life-threatening injury.

Surveillance cameras could provide answers

FOX Chicago visited Jimmy's Gentlemen's Club and observed more than half a dozen surveillance cameras mounted outside the establishment.

It remains unclear whether those cameras were operational at the time of the alleged incident or whether any surveillance footage has been provided to investigators.

FOX Chicago reviewed property records identifying James Lenardo as the building's owner and contacted him by email seeking information about the alleged stabbing.

The station also asked whether the surveillance cameras were working, whether the establishment was cooperating with investigators and whether a representative would be willing to speak about what happened.

FOX Chicago had not received a response at the time of publication.

Chicago Heights declines to release details, citing active investigation

FOX Chicago contacted the City of Chicago Heights requesting police reports and additional information about the alleged stabbing.

The city's corporation counsel declined to release the requested information, citing an ongoing investigation.

"Reports or further information on the incident, that request must be denied at this time as this is still a very recent and active investigation," the city stated.

The city did not provide a detailed narrative of the incident or confirm the identity or employment status of the person Lisa alleges stabbed her.

It also remains unclear whether any arrests have been made or charges filed in connection with the alleged incident.

Lisa says she has not received an update from police and remains concerned about her safety.

"She needs to go to jail," Lisa said. "She had no reason to harm me. She had no reason to stab me like that. I did nothing to her."

Victim wants answers

Lisa says she is struggling to understand how an evening with friends could have escalated into an alleged violent encounter involving someone she believed was working security at the club.

She maintains she did nothing to provoke the confrontation and repeatedly tried to walk away.

For now, the 21-year-old says she is left with 20 stitches, lingering fear and unanswered questions about what happened outside the establishment.

"I could've died. I could've died," she said.

The incident remains under investigation.