Blackhawks Patrick Kane sets NHL assist record for U.S.-born players on Bedard's goal

The Brief Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane earned another career milestone. He became the NHL’s career leader in assists among U.S.-born players on Thursday night. Kane is in his 20th NHL season and signed a two-year contract in July to return to Chicago



Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane earned another career milestone in becoming the NHL’s career leader in assists among U.S.-born players.

What we know:

The 37-year-old from Buffalo, New York, earned his 895th career assist on Connor Bedard’s game-opening power-play goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. In doing so in his 1,377th game, Kane surpassed the American-born record held by defenseman Phil Housley, who had 894 assists in 1,496 games.

Kane then added a second assist by having a hand in Artyom Levshunov's goal 1:37 into overtime of a 4-3 win.

In January while with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane set the record for most points among American NHLers, with the two assists now increasing his total to 1,405.

What they're saying:

"I've been in that situation so many times where I'm the one getting the puck and creating, and I was just like: 'Let's just get it to him,'" Kane said, according to the Blackhawks' post game press conference. "That release … you can't teach those things. Special player doing special things."

Kane is in his 20th NHL season and signed a two-year contract in July to return to Chicago where he won three Stanley Cups during his first 16 NHL seasons. He was selected first overall by Chicago in the 2007 draft, and was the NHL’s MVP and leading scorer in 2016.