The Brief Burglars slammed an SUV into a Lake View restaurant early Sunday and took an ATM. The burglars then fled the scene. The restaurant said it will remain open but installed a temporary facade due to the incident.



A Lake View hot dog and burger restaurant was the victim of a smash-and-grab burglary early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to Redhot Ranch at 3057 N. Ashland Ave. in Lake View a little after 5 a.m. for the burglary, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said several unidentified offenders entered the restaurant after damaging the front entrance with a black SUV. They then took an ATM from the restaurant and put it into the SUV before fleeing the scene.

The restaurant said in an email that it would remain open during normal business hours but just with a temporary facade installed until it can be permanently replaced.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how much money was taken.

Area detectives are investigating the burglary.