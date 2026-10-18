Savannah Bananas returning to Chicago next summer

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The Brief The Banana Ball World Tour is coming to Chicago's Soldier Field next summer. The Savannah Bananas will play two games against the Party Animals on Saturday, July 10, 2027, and Sunday, July 11, 2027. The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open through Oct. 31.



The Banana Ball World Tour is officially returning to Chicago next summer for two games at Soldier Field.

Banana Ball World Tour back in Chicago

The backstory:

The 2027 schedule for the newest season of Banana Ball was released and Chicago's Soldier Field is set to host two games between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11.

Chicago is one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour. The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.