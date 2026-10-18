Savannah Bananas returning to Chicago next summer
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CHICAGO - The Banana Ball World Tour is officially returning to Chicago next summer for two games at Soldier Field.
Banana Ball World Tour back in Chicago
The backstory:
The 2027 schedule for the newest season of Banana Ball was released and Chicago's Soldier Field is set to host two games between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11.
Chicago is one of 74 cities to host a stop on the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour. The ticket lottery for next year’s games is open until Oct. 31.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Banana Ball website. It was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.