Chicago weather: Dry, clear conditions continue for Sunday

The clear and dry conditions continue to finish off the weekend in the Chicago area with chilly temps to start the day.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Still, we will see warmer-than-average temperatures as the day goes on.

Highs will reach the upper 40s to about 50 degrees throughout much of the area today. That’s about on par with the normal high for this time of year, which is around 49 degrees.

Conditions should remain mostly sunny with only partial cloud cover, especially during the morning hours.

Despite overnight lows reaching the 20s, the clear conditions should persist through the start of the new workweek, with highs remaining in the 50s for both Monday and Tuesday and no precipitation on the radar.

The winds could pick up mid-week, but we should also see temperatures continue to rise, perhaps into the 60s for daytime highs.