Chicago weather: Frosty start to the weekend before sunny, 70-degree weather returns

The Brief Chicago’s chilly, windy weather ends the city’s streak of highs at or above 60 degrees, with waves on Lake Michigan potentially topping 15 feet. Frost is likely Saturday morning, with some areas under a freeze warning, before sunshine and highs in the mid-50s arrive. Next week looks sunny and dry, with highs in the low 70s Tuesday through Friday.



As expected, it was a raw October day with the cooler air and that sharp wind. Our streak of days with highs 60 degrees or better comes to an end today. It was also our first day this month with a below average high temperature.

We'll also continue to monitor Lake Michigan for wave heights topping 15ft this evening due to the wind.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

The showers move out this evening and take the clouds with them. Then, as we go through the night, the wind will drop to under 5mph. All of this will help lead to a rather cold Saturday morning as many spots drop into the 30s.

Widespread frost is likely to start the day Saturday; the coldest air we've felt since the early part of May. Some of our furthest locales are under a freeze warning for tonight, too. After that cold start Saturday, we are in for a sunny day with highs in the middle 50s. Wind speeds should remain below 10mph all day.

Another frosty morning possible for some Sunday. By the afternoon, sunshine and highs in the low to middle 60s are expected.

Next week is looking gorgeous by October standards: sunny sky each day, highs in the lower 70s Tuesday through Friday and wind speeds under 10mph each day. No threat of rain as it looks right now. So it should be a great week for lawn clean up or just spending time outside.