Chicago weather: Heat index values in the triple digits again Wednesday

It has been a very hot and very humid Tuesday with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Chicagoland until 9 p.m. this evening, and until 9 p.m. Wednesday for counties near and south of I-80.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Temperatures in Chicago may only drop into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

Looking ahead

The heat returns on Wednesday with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Scattered showers and storms return to the area on Thursday. While the overall coverage of the showers and storms appears scattered, a few storms may become strong. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Scattered storms remain possible Friday and into the holiday weekend. While no day looks like a washout, brief heavy downpours will be possible as storms move through. Plan for temperatures in the 80s this weekend.