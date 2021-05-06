4 shot Wednesday in South Shore

Four men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in South Shore.

The men were shot about 10:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to preliminary information from the Chicago Fire Department.

One man was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said.

Another man was taken in fair-to-serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to fire officials. Two other men were transported to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

There were no other details immediately known.