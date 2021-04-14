Armed robberies reported on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning of four armed robberies recently reported on the Northwest Side.

In each incident a man entered a location and announced a robbery while displaying a black gun in his waistband, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened April 13:

About 7:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 8:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue;

About 11:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue; and

About 11:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

