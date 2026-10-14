Video shows Aurora police officer rescuing sleeping man from burning home

The Brief Aurora Police Officer Justin Cebulski helped seven people escape a burning home Sept. 21. Cebulski entered the home after learning a man was still sleeping in a bedroom. Nobody was injured, and the fire remains under investigation.



Bodycam video shows the moments an Aurora police officer worked to make sure everyone escaped a burning home safely last month.

Aurora house fire rescue

Aurora police responded around 6:27 a.m. Sept. 21 to a reported house fire in the 1100 block of North Randall Road.

Officer Justin Cebulski arrived before the Aurora Fire Department and began speaking with residents who were leaving the home.

Despite a language barrier, Cebulski learned that several residents remained in the house. He called into the home, prompting more people to evacuate.

Aurora house fire and Officer Justin Cebulski.

As he continued speaking with residents, Cebulski learned that one person was still inside a bedroom sleeping. He entered the house, kicked open the bedroom door and found the sleeping man. Cebulski then rushed him out of the home.

What they're saying:

"Officer Cebulski kept working to make sure everyone was accounted for," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement.

"When he learned someone was still inside, he acted quickly to bring that person to safety. We’re grateful for his steady focus and decisive action, and proud of the care he showed for the people in that home."

How it all ended:

Aurora Fire Department crews arrived within minutes and extinguished the fire, which had spread throughout the home into concealed spaces in the attic and roof.

All seven residents escaped safely, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.