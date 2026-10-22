Chicago police warn of restaurant thefts targeting downtown diners

The Brief Chicago police are warning diners and businesses about eight thefts in the Loop, West Loop and Near South Side. Police say suspects pose as charity fundraisers and cover wallets, purses or phones with flyers or newspapers before taking the items. Victims' bank and credit cards were then used at nearby department stores a short time later.



A warning is out for people dining at restaurants and coffee shops in parts of downtown Chicago after a series of daytime thefts.

Chicago restaurant theft warning

Chicago police said at least eight related thefts were reported in October in the Loop, West Loop and Near South Side.

Police said suspects approached people seated in restaurants or coffee shops and posed as charity fundraisers. They then placed a flyer or newspaper over a victim's wallet, purse or cellphone.

As the suspects engaged victims in conversation, police said they slid the belongings underneath the paper before walking away.

In a video shared with us by workers at Meli CafÃ©, a person wearing a dark jacket is seen walking out of the restaurant before a group of workers chases after him.

In several cases, victims' debit or credit cards were used at nearby department stores shortly afterward, according to police.

The reported incidents occurred at these locations:

Two incidents on Oct. 7 in the 500 block of South Dearborn Street

Oct. 12 in the 2000 block of South Clark Street

Oct. 14 in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street

Oct. 14 in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive

Oct. 16 in the 0-100 block of South Canal Street

Oct. 17 in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue

Oct. 18 in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue

Suspect descriptions

Police said the suspects were described as Black men between 17 and 25 years old who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Investigators also identified two vehicles that were used in a majority of the incidents: a late-model white Buick and a black Mazda sedan.

What you can do:

Police are asking restaurant owners and customers to:

Keep wallets, phones, bags and keys out of reach.

Be alert for suspicious people or vehicles loitering nearby.

Check that security cameras are working.

Call 911 immediately if they see suspicious activity or are victims of a crime.

Provide police with detailed descriptions of suspects and vehicles.

Consider using a tracker or Bluetooth tracking device on bags and other valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-3-041.