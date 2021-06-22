Ford Heights woman allegedly stabs another woman in back and officer in hand

article

A woman has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing another woman in the back and a sheriff’s police officer in the hand Saturday in south suburban Ford Heights.

Torra Johnson, 42, of Ford Heights, was charged Monday with aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery to a police officer, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

About 11:20 a.m. on June 19, police responded to a crowd fight in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

During the incident, Johnson allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old woman in the back with a knife and stabbed a sheriff’s police officer in the hand who tried to break up the fight. The injured officer deployed his taser to get Johnson to stop, according to police.

The victim remains hospitalized but is expected to recover from her injuries, police said. Johnson and the injured officer were treated and released from area hospitals.

Two other individuals involved in the fight were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Johnson was released from jail after posting $30,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.