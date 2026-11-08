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Chicago crime: Moped-riding gunman shot, critically injured man on SW Side, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 8, 2026 6:18 AM CST
Published November 8, 2026 6:18 AM CST
Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say
Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say

Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say

A gunman riding a moped shot and critically injured a 44-year-old man in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday night.

The Brief

    • A gunman riding a moped shot and critically injured a man in Chicago's Little Village late Saturday night.
    • The 44-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police say.
    • The gunman fled in an unknown direction and remains at large.

CHICAGO - A gunman riding a moped shot and critically injured a 44-year-old man in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 3100 block of S. Kolin Ave. around 11:12 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 44-year-old was standing outside when the unknown gunman drove by on a dark-colored moped, police said. The gunman then fired their gun, hitting the victim, and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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