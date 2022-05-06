Man critically wounded in North Side shooting

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue and found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to the back and one gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.