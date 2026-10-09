Court documents reveal new details in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old Chicago girl

The Brief New court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a 7-year-old girl on Chicago’s South Side. Prosecutors allege 48-year-old Shavon Gayden first lunged at the girl’s 17-year-old sister before grabbing the child and stabbing her. Gayden is charged with first-degree murder and was ordered detained pending her next court appearance on Oct. 26.



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New court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing of a 7-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side.

New details in deadly stabbing

The backstory:

The stabbing happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

According to Cook County court documents, the girl and her 17-year-old sister were on their way to a store and took a bus from their home to 86th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

After getting off the bus, the sisters began walking toward the store. At the same time, 48-year-old Shavon Gayden was inside a nearby business paying her cellphone bill, court records state.

Pictured is 48-year-old Shavon Gayden. (Cook County Sheriff)

Prosecutors allege Gayden became impatient and yelled at sales associates, demanding a refund and threatening to stab one of them in the neck.

The exchange was captured on surveillance video, and a witness told investigators they heard Gayden threaten multiple times to kill someone, according to court records.

Gayden was wearing a light-colored jacket over a black shirt with a large checkered diamond pattern and dark gray Calvin Klein sweatpants. She was initially wearing sandals but changed into white gym shoes while inside the store, placing the sandals in a cream-colored tote bag with pumpkin designs.

After changing her shoes, Gayden left the business and was captured on surveillance video walking south on Cottage Grove Avenue before stopping at 87th Street. She then turned around and walked north, passing the cellphone store again.

As Gayden walked north on Cottage Grove, the girl and her sister were walking south on the same side of the street, holding hands. The 7-year-old was walking closest to the curb.

Court records allege Gayden jogged toward the 17-year-old with her arm raised. The encounter was captured on video from a CTA bus.

A witness who was stopped in southbound traffic told investigators he saw Gayden reach into her tote bag and remove a small object before lunging toward the 17-year-old, who ducked and moved away, according to court records.

Gayden then allegedly grabbed the 7-year-old by the back of her shirt, pulled her toward the ground and began stabbing her.

CTA surveillance video captured Gayden making a stabbing motion, and the witness also reported seeing the attack, according to court records.

The 17-year-old screamed for help as the girl ran toward her with blood running down her back before collapsing into her arms, court records state. Gayden was then seen attempting to put the knife back into her bag as multiple witnesses called 911 and tried to help the girl.

After the stabbing, Gayden walked away, but multiple witnesses approached her and tried to prevent her from leaving, asking why she had stabbed the girl, according to court records.

At least one witness struck Gayden while trying to prevent her from leaving, causing her to fall to the ground, court records allege.

When officers arrived, they attempted lifesaving measures on the girl before she was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later from stab wounds to her back.

Officers found Gayden unconscious on the sidewalk. She was also taken to a hospital, where court documents state she became combative with medical staff.

Police recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack from the sidewalk.

What's next:

Gayden was released from the hospital and appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing.

She is charged with first-degree murder and was ordered detained pending her next court appearance, scheduled for Oct. 26.