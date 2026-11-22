The Brief The Chicago Bears hosted the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It was disjointed, but the Bears had an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Here's how we graded the Bears against the New Orleans Saints.



Here's how we graded the Bears in their Week 11 return from the bye week against the New Orleans Saints.

Bears offense

In shades of the Tampa Bay game, the Bears’ offense was a little disjointed.

There was another hot start, racing out to a 10-point lead. The passing game had a 40-yard explosive play stacked a top of four more double-digit gains. The run game had a 30-yard burst, too.

The 40- and 30-yard gains were both by rookie Zavion Thomas, who rebounded from a personal foul against Tampa Bay where the coaches didn’t play him on offense after.

But, the running game left a bit to be desired outside of that 30-yard gain by Thomas. The offensive line struggled to hold in the middle.

D’Andre Swift had a fourth quarter fumble with the Bears only up 11 following a safety where the Bears had all the momentum.

Bears came into Sunday 28th in the league in giveaways, a stark contrast from having the fewest all season in 2025.

That’s not the way the Bears wanted to hit the ground running after the bye week.

Grade: C

Bears defense

There were too many moments when the Bears’ defense just had lapses. New Orleans’ quarterback Tyler Shough found openings in the Bears’ coverage.

The Bears pass rush was solid, but at times it didn’t force enough of the issue.

The Saints are not a great team. They do have talent, though. Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson are dangerous receivers, while Barion Brown and Devaughn Vele are speed demons. Not to mention, running back Travis Etienne earned a big pay day this offseason for a reason.

The defense forced two turnovers, though. Montez Sweat proved he’s a different player since Jeffery Simmons’ arrival. He had a sack for a safety that put the Bears up 11 in the fourth quarter.

They showed their mettle but need to tighten up in the future. The schedule only gets harder from here on out.

Grade: C

Bears QB Caleb Williams

It was another game where Williams had his ups and downs.

His two touchdowns were good. Both were in the red zone. His interception was more of a great play by Saints defensive lineman Carl Granderson to get a hand on the pass and bat it in there air.

Still, it’s another turnover on his rap sheet.

He wasn’t that accurate on Sunday, either. But, he completed plenty of passes.

Grade: B-

Bears DT Jeffery Simmons

Simmins continued to be on an absolute tear. He had three sacks on Sunday against the Saints.

Simmons is also the first Bear to have four or more sacks across his first three games with the team since Khalil Mack in 2018.

He was worth the trade!

Grade: A

Bears WR Zavion Thomas

The last time we saw Thomas on offense, he committed a personal foul after a play and was yanked from the game plan.

On Sunday against the Saints, he made a massive impact.

Thomas had gains of 40 and 30 yards. He also had a sliding catch in the fourth quarter that was mind-boggling. It was on third down in a gotta-have-it moment. The rookie came through after regaining trust from the coaching staff.

Grade: A

Bears S Dillon Thieneman

The Bears were very adamant about finding ways to get their rookie safety up to speed.

Safe to say he’s full go right now.

Thieneman is everything the Bears are asking for in a strong safety. He patrolled the box at a high level, making secure and sound tackles on New Orleans’ ball carriers. He also intercepted a Shough pass that was off target.

Thieneman is starting to mold into an impact starter.

Grade: A