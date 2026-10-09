The Brief Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga, died Wednesday at Shedd Aquarium after weeks of health concerns and nearly four hours on life support. Caspian is the fifth beluga to die at Shedd in recent months, following Peekachu, Osiris, Rain and Beethoven. Shedd is awaiting additional necropsy results, while officials say the aquarium's six remaining rescued belugas are eating their full diets and being closely monitored.



Another beluga whale has died at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium following health complications, marking the fifth beluga death at the aquarium in recent months, officials said.

Caspian, a 27-year-old female beluga rescued from Marineland of Canada, died Wednesday evening despite lifesaving efforts by Shedd's veterinary and animal care teams.

Another beluga passes away at Shedd

The backstory:

Shedd officials said Friday that they had been concerned about Caspian's health for several weeks after she began eating less than her full diet, raising concerns about her hydration and nutrition.

Caspian's caretakers monitored her condition and adjusted her supportive care, but her health deteriorated Wednesday, according to the aquarium.

Another beluga dies at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, 5th in recent months (Shedd Aquarium)

She was placed on life support for nearly four hours and required continuous care and close coordination among her care teams, but she was unable to recover, Shedd officials said.

During these lifesaving efforts, care teams collected blood samples that revealed abnormalities in both Caspian’s electrolyte levels and blood pH. Electrolytes are minerals that help regulate fluid balance and other essential functions. Her blood pH showed that her blood had become dangerously acidic, a severe disturbance in her acid-base balance that can interfere with the heart’s ability to work effectively. These findings were particularly concerning as she was eating less of the diet that normally provides much of her hydration. Together, they helped our veterinarians understand how critically ill she was, but do not, on their own, establish what led to her death," the Shedd said.

Caspian's death follows the deaths of four other belugas at Shedd in recent months: 26-year-old Osiris, another rescue from Marineland; 23-year-old Peekachu, also rescued from Marineland; 20-year-old Rain, another Marineland rescue; and Beethoven, a 34-year-old longtime Shedd resident.

Peekachu died in late August, while Osiris, Rain and Beethoven died in September.

Shedd officials said preliminary necropsy findings for Peekachu and Rain showed significant chronic gastrointestinal disease. Beethoven's preliminary findings showed age-related health changes.

What's next:

Shedd officials said they are awaiting additional necropsy results that could provide more information about the belugas' deaths and the chronic and severe illnesses experienced by the rescued whales.

All six remaining rescued belugas at Shedd are eating their full diets and are being closely monitored, according to the aquarium.