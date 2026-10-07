How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Brief The Chicago Bears have a winning streak going. Can they continue it against one of their most hated rivals? Here's how to watch the Bears as they renew the rivalry against their archrival Green Bay Packers.



The Chicago Bears have a winning streak going. Can they continue it against one of their most hated rivals?

Here's how to watch the Bears as they renew the rivalry against their archrival Green Bay Packers.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Jets will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kenny Albert and Greg Olsen will be on the call on FOX, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

Time: Noon

It's time to renew one of the older and best rivalries in the National Football League.

The Bears and Packers begin their versions of hate week, and the Bears know what's in store. After the win over the Jets, Bears coach Ben Johnson asked the locker room, "You know what next week is?"

It's time to see if the Bears can continue beating their rivals from up north. They've won the last two games against Green Bay. The first win helped them clinch the NFC North and the second earned them a win in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs.

This weekend, there's no imminent playoff seeding at hand. The only stake in this game is bragging rights, and the Bears have made it clear they would love nothing more than to drop the 2-2 Packers to 2-3 on the season.

"He wants to beat them really bad like everyone else in the room, like every Chicago fan," Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III said. "Beat them real bad, and make them quit."

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Week 4: Chicago Bears 23, New York Jets 12

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings