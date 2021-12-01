Suspect steals ambulance in South Shore, flees scene and crashes into vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: CPD

A suspect stole a private ambulance in South Shore Wednesday morning.

The ambulance was stolen in the 7500 block of South Stony Island.

According to police, paramedics were responding to a patient just after 9 a.m. and left the ambulance running on the street.

At that time, a suspect stole the ambulance.

The ambulance then fled the scene and ended up rear-ending a 2000 Chevy Suburban in the 700 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The suspect was apprehended and the ambulance was recovered, police said.

Charges are currently pending against the suspect.

No injuries were reported.