How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 3

The Brief Welcome to primetime, Chicago Bears. After winning the NFC North, the Bears were a prime candidate for the bigger stages. That comes on Monday. Here's how to watch the Bears this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Welcome to primetime, Chicago Bears.

After winning the NFC North, the Bears were a prime candidate for the bigger stages. That comes on Monday.

Here's how to watch the Bears this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Vikings will be broadcast on ESPN on Monday Night Football, capping the first week of NFL action.

Joe Buck and Troy AIikman will have the call on ESPN, while Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 28

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 7:30 CDT

What a swing of emotions. The Bears went from thinking quarterback Caleb Williams would be done for the year, to the news he injured his hamstring. He'll be back, but the image of him getting carted off Soldier Field was tough to swallow.

Oh yeah, the Bears have a game to play.

The Eagles come to Soldier Field for Monday Night Football and the Bears might need third-string quarterback Case Keenum to hold serve. Last year, the Bears found success running the football with Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift before Williams' knockout punch to Cole Kmet. The latter most likely won't be there on Monday.

Chicago Bears 2026 regular season schedule

Week 1: Chicago Bears 59, Carolina Panthers 37

Week 2: Minnesota Vikings 9, Chicago Bears 3

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings