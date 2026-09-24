PCA makes history: Cubs star CF Pete Crow-Armstrong joins MLB's 40-40 club

The Brief The Chicago Cubs are chasing their playoff spot for the 2026 season. Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was chasing a milestone of his own. He's officially a member of the 40-40 club.



With the Chicago Cubs chasing their playoff spot for the 2026 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong was chasing a milestone of his own.

With just a few games to go, the Cubs' star center fielder punched his ticket.

He's officially a member of the 40-40 club.

PCA Makes History:

It was a good night for some history.

In a year when Crow-Armstrong is set to elevate from the face of the Cubs franchise to one of the faces of the entire league, he joined the 40-40 club on Thursday afternoon.

He swiped No. 39 in the third inning on Tuesday night. He got No. 40 on Thursday, and Crow-Armstrong has officially made history.

Crow-Armstrong has hit seven home runs and stolen seven bases on his way to the 40-40 Club. In August, Crow-Armstrong exploded with 14 home runs and 28 RBI in 28 games.

Earlier this month, he hit his 43rd home run of the season. That broke Billy Williams' Cubs record for left-handed hitters.

In September, it came down to stolen bases. The question was could Crow-Armstrong get to 40 steals by the end of the regular season?

He could. No. 39 and No. 40 came quickly this week. Crow-Armstrong made history.

By the numbers:

Crow-Armstrong joins an exclusive list of MLB players who achieved 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.

He joins Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani as the seventh member of the 40-40 club.

Acuña is the only player to achieve a 40–70 season, stealing 70 bases in 2023. Ohtani is the only player to achieve a 50–50 season with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases, which he accomplished in 2024.

What's next:

For the Cubs, the NL playoffs are next. The Wild Card round most likely awaits the Northsiders, who are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth.

For Crow-Armstrong, the individual awards will come later. After the 2026 MLB season and after a World Series winner is crowned, the league announces its MVP winners for the NL and AL.

It's not a given, but it feels like a foregone conclusion that Crow-Armstrong will unseat back-to-back winner Othani for the NL MVP honor.

This will punctuate a year that started back in March when Crow-Armstrong signed a six-year, $115 million extension through the 2032 season.

The regular season closes with Crow-Armstrong entering the 40-40 club. Soon, he might enter the MVP fraternity.