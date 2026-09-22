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Chicago police looking for vehicle involved in SW Side shooting

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago Lawn
Published September 22, 2026 6:54 AM CDT
Published September 22, 2026 6:54 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Police are looking for a gray Honda Accord connected to a shooting in Chicago Lawn.
    • Investigators say someone inside the sedan fired multiple shots at another vehicle.
    • The shooting happened Sept. 12 in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle connected to a shooting earlier this month on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said an unknown person or people inside a gray Honda Accord fired multiple shots at people in another vehicle.

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Gray Honda Accord wanted in connection with Chicago Lawn shooting | CPD

The Honda had tinted windows, no front license plate and a yellow temporary plate on the back, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK410611.

Police also asked anyone with surveillance video from the area to save a copy for investigators.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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