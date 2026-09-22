Chicago police looking for vehicle involved in SW Side shooting

The Brief Police are looking for a gray Honda Accord connected to a shooting in Chicago Lawn. Investigators say someone inside the sedan fired multiple shots at another vehicle. The shooting happened Sept. 12 in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle connected to a shooting earlier this month on the city’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said an unknown person or people inside a gray Honda Accord fired multiple shots at people in another vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Gray Honda Accord wanted in connection with Chicago Lawn shooting | CPD

The Honda had tinted windows, no front license plate and a yellow temporary plate on the back, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK410611.

Police also asked anyone with surveillance video from the area to save a copy for investigators.