Chicago police looking for vehicle involved in SW Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle connected to a shooting earlier this month on the city’s Southwest Side.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 7100 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said an unknown person or people inside a gray Honda Accord fired multiple shots at people in another vehicle.
Gray Honda Accord wanted in connection with Chicago Lawn shooting | CPD
The Honda had tinted windows, no front license plate and a yellow temporary plate on the back, according to police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK410611.
Police also asked anyone with surveillance video from the area to save a copy for investigators.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.