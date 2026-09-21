Chicago weather: Dry, fall-like week ahead after soggy weekend

After a soggy weekend, the Chicago area is looking at a mainly dry week ahead with fall-like temperatures in the 60s.

Aside from a few isolated showers tonight, most areas can count on cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Looking ahead

Tuesday and Wednesday could both feature isolated showers, but most areas will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm a bit by Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Skies likely remain mostly cloudy, but we'll see a better shot at some sunshine by Friday. Friday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds return this weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.