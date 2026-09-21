Dog fatally shot after attacking Chicago police officer on West Side, police say

The Brief Chicago police said an officer fatally shot a dog after it allegedly attacked officers during an investigation in the 700 block of North Christiana Avenue. Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in good condition. Animal Care and Control was notified, and police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.



A dog was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer on the West Side after authorities said it attacked the officer Monday evening.

Chicago officers attacked by dog on West Side

The backstory:

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana Avenue.

Chicago police said officers were conducting an investigation when a dog approached them and attacked one of the officers. The officer then shot the dog, killing it, police said.

Animal Care and Control was notified of the incident.

Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. All are listed in good condition, according to police.

What's next:

Police have not released additional details about the dog or what led to the attack. The investigation remains ongoing.