Dog fatally shot after attacking Chicago police officer on West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A dog was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer on the West Side after authorities said it attacked the officer Monday evening.
Chicago officers attacked by dog on West Side
The backstory:
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana Avenue.
Chicago police said officers were conducting an investigation when a dog approached them and attacked one of the officers. The officer then shot the dog, killing it, police said.
Animal Care and Control was notified of the incident.
Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. All are listed in good condition, according to police.
What's next:
Police have not released additional details about the dog or what led to the attack. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.