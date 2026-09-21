Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announces death of another beluga whale

The Brief Shedd Aquarium announced the death of Osiris, a 26-year-old beluga rescued from a closed marine park in Canada, marking the fourth beluga whale to die at the aquarium this month. Osiris had been receiving treatment for health challenges. A full necropsy will be conducted, while test results are still pending for Rain and Beethoven, who also died earlier this month. Shedd said its staff is mourning the loss but will continue providing around-the-clock care for the remaining beluga whales.



Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announced Monday that Osiris, a 26-year-old female beluga whale, has died, marking the fourth beluga lost at the facility.

Osiris was rescued from a closed marine park in Canada and arrived at Shedd in late July, according to the aquarium.

Fourth beluga whale death at Shedd Aquarium

The backstory:

Shedd said in recent updates that Osiris was experiencing health challenges and that her care team was adjusting her treatment as her condition changed.

"We hoped for a different outcome," the aquarium said in part. "…These whales needed immediate, expert care, and their complex histories meant we would continue learning about their health after they arrived."

The aquarium said they noticed sudden changes in Osiris's behavior and respiratory patterns on Monday morning and moved her to the medical habitat. Her condition then declined rapidly and she passed away despite lifesaving efforts, according to the Shedd.

"What contributed to her passing is not yet known. Like many species, belugas can mask discomfort or underlying concerns that are not immediately visible. A full necropsy will be conducted, and we continue to await results from analyses related to our previous losses. We will share what we learn when those findings are confirmed," the Shedd said.

The additional analyses also remain underway following the deaths of three other beluga whales: Peekachu, a 23-year-old rescued beluga; Rain, a 20-year-old rescued beluga; and Beethoven, a 34-year-old longtime Shedd resident.

Peekachu died in late August. Rain and Beethoven died earlier this month despite immediate lifesaving efforts.

What's next:

Shedd said its staff is grieving the loss of Osiris while continuing to provide around-the-clock care for the remaining belugas at the aquarium.

"Though Osiris was with us for far less time than we had hoped, her care was never measured by its length. We are grateful to everyone who has followed her story, supported this collective rescue, and continued to hold these whales close as their care moves forward," the Shedd said.

The remaining rescued belugas are still adjusting and still require close, individualized care, the Shedd said.