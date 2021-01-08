Democrats want Trump out now, plan lightning impeachment

Democrats in Congress laid plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can’t add to the damage they say he’s inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.

