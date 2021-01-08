Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin to reintroduce Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act
In the wake of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin plans to reintroduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.
Democrats want Trump out now, plan lightning impeachment
Democrats in Congress laid plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can’t add to the damage they say he’s inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin to reintroduce Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act
In the wake of Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin plans to reintroduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.
Democrats want Trump out now, plan lightning impeachment
Democrats in Congress laid plans Friday for swift impeachment of President Donald Trump, demanding decisive, immediate action to ensure an "unhinged" commander in chief can’t add to the damage they say he’s inflicted or even ignite nuclear war in his final days in office.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Ben & Jerry’s calls for Trump’s removal after Capitol riots, urges 25th Amendment be invoked
Vermont-based ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's, whose founders have a history of supporting social-justice causes, have joined a growing call for President Trump to be removed from office through the invocation of the 25th Amendment following Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.
Debate arises over how police responded to chaos at the Capitol
Activist and author Dwayne Bryant talks about the response by law enforcement at the Capitol and why it's indicative of a larger problem.
Lehigh University rescinds honorary degree granted to President Trump in 1988
Lehigh University's Board of Trustees has voted to rescind an honorary degree that was granted to President Donald Trump back in 1988 in the wake of Wednesday's violence.
Capitol police called out for double standard over handling of riot
Professor Joe Flynn, an associate director at the NIU Center for Black Studies, points out differences in how police and the media treated Black Lives Matter marchers over the summer and those swarming the Capitol earlier this week.
Conspiracy sites played a role in the riot at the Capitol
Eric Oliver, political science professor at the University of Chicago, talks about dangerous disinformation online and how it can play out in the real world.
Rep. Casten joins list of officials calling for the removal of President Trump
Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) explains why he thinks President Donald Trump is unfit for office.
Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.