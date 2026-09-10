Chicago weather: A few showers or storms could impact the area this weekend

A few showers are lingering over the far southern sections of Chicagoland this evening but will likely fizzle out around sunset. Skies will continue to clear out heading into tonight with lows ranging from mid 50s for some of our outlying areas to low 60s in Chicago.

Looking ahead

Friday looks stunning! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, possibly touching off isolated showers, but the more likely scenario is that the rain will stay to our southwest. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A better chance of scattered rain will move in early next workweek with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.