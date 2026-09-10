Chicago Ald. Matt O'Shea won't seek re-election after four terms

The Brief Matt O'Shea will not seek re-election: The longtime 19th Ward alderman announced he will step down after completing his fourth term, ending 16 years in office. Reflecting on his tenure: O'Shea said he is most proud of improving schools and parks and helping pass last year's city budget, with plans to work on this year's budget before leaving office. Successor endorsed: O'Shea endorsed his chief of staff, Erin Ross, as his preferred successor. Ross said she understands the election is not guaranteed, and a formal campaign announcement is expected Friday.



A longtime Chicago alderman announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election, saying it is time for a new generation of leadership after 16 years representing the 19th Ward.

19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea won't seek re-election

The backstory:

Ald. Matt O'Shea announced on FOX Chicago that he will not run for a fifth term, bringing his tenure as the 19th Ward alderman to a close at the end of his current term.

Before taking office, O'Shea worked for his predecessor, former Ald. Virginia Rugai, whom he later succeeded.

O'Shea said he is proud of his efforts to improve schools and parks throughout the ward, as well as his role in helping pass last year's city budget. He said he plans to continue working on this year's budget before leaving office.

Known as a supporter of first responders, O'Shea has represented the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods since first being elected in 2011.

What's next:

O'Shea endorsed his chief of staff, Erin Ross, as his preferred successor. Ross has served as his chief of staff for the past three years.

"Erin is a person of utmost integrity. She’s someone who is compassionate, communicative, a hard worker, a trusted friend, and a fierce advocate for our community. When I say our community, our business community, seniors, and children all across the neighborhood and she’s been doing that long before this," O'Shea said.

Ross, who grew up one block from O'Shea, said she understands there are no guarantees in the upcoming election. She and O'Shea said they plan to campaign for the seat, with a formal announcement expected Friday.