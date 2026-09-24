Chicago weather: Beautiful fall weekend on tap after sunny Thursday

It turned out to be a beautiful Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

There is a low chance that a few isolated showers could develop tonight into Friday, but most areas will end up staying dry. Friday will become partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead

The weekend looks great with partly cloudy skies and highs right around 70. Chicago's average high temperature for this time of the year sits in the low 70s, so we'll have a fairly seasonable weekend.

Sunshine continues into Monday, and then we'll see increasing cloud cover on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Our next decent rain chance moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday.