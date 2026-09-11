Chicago weather: Delightful Friday before unsettled weather pattern moves in

The Brief Another above-average day on Friday, with highs reaching 80 degrees. An unsettled weather pattern moves in for the weekend, which could bring the chance of rain for some. There's a better chance for rain to start the work week.



We have now gone 16 days in a row with above-average temperatures. Friday will likely be day 17, but only barely.

It is absolutely delightful early this morning with clear skies and temperatures in many suburbs in the 50s. There will be a nice warm-up Friday though under sunny skies with highs reaching 80, perhaps a few degrees cooler at the lake. Friday night will be pleasant with lows in the 60s.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Over the weekend, the chance of rain isn’t zero, but it sure looks small. Any shower that could occur from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon would be brief and light. The vast majority of the area will go dry during this time with highs well into the 80s tomorrow and in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Sunday night through Thursday will present several opportunities for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. At this time, severe weather is not expected and there will certainly be no washout days during that stretch. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the low 80s predicated chiefly on the timing and duration of showers.